Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man with a brain injury.

The Lexington Police Department said 57-year-old Steven Thornbury was last seen around 7:15 a.m. at a home on Crosby Drive.

Thornbury is believed to be on foot and may be headed toward downtown Lexington. Police said he has been known to frequent the Woodhill Park area.

Thornbury is a white man. He is around 5′10″ tall, weighs 215 pounds and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and an unknown colored shirt.

Anyone who sees Thornbury or has information on where he may be is asked to call 911.

