Gov. Beshear reports 1,175 new COVID-19 cases; 4.60% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,175 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 407,373 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.60 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 170 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 33 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 4,704.

As of Wednesday, 680 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 175 are in the ICU, and 79 are on ventilators. At least 47,927 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“These numbers continue a good trend that we see on declining case numbers. Even better, our positivity rate is now 4.60% as it continues to decline,” said Gov. Beshear. “But let’s remember as we work toward defeating this virus, we can’t quit. Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced he now believes there will be sufficient supply for every adult in America to get vaccinated by the end of May. That’s really good news and moves up the timeline.”

The governor says more than 731,000 Kentuckians have now had at least the first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.