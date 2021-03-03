Advertisement

Gov. Beshear visits regional vaccination site in Frankfort

By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear visited the state’s regional vaccination site in Frankfort Wednesday morning:

“I want to thank Kroger for their continued support throughout this pandemic to assist and protect Kentuckians all across our state,” said Gov. Beshear. “The COVID-19 vaccines are a medical miracle. The regional vaccination sites are just the latest example of how Kroger has stepped up, along with local officials and leaders in Frankfort, to make sure we get through this together.”

Last Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced the state was opening an additional 119 vaccination sites, for a total of 410 sites across the commonwealth with a provider now close to where everyone lives in Kentucky.

As of Tuesday, the Frankfort regional site, launched on Feb. 17 in partnership with Kroger, has vaccinated 2,300 Kentuckians.

The site is prioritizing Kentuckians 70 and older. Phase 1A, 1B and 1C individuals in the region are encouraged to sign up for rolling, seven-day appointments at Kroger.com/COVIDVaccine or by calling 866-211-5320.

The Frankfort regional vaccination site is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Kentuckians with questions about eligibility or how to sign up can also visit the state’s Find a Vaccine website, view the Kentucky vaccine map or call the Kentucky vaccine hotline.

The hotline – 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians) – is available 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says pressure from the water from the Kentucky...
Mandatory evacuations underway in Breathitt County
File image
Missing person found dead in Laurel County
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Crews are responding to multiple crashes across Lexington.
Crashes impacting morning commute in Lexington
Business owners have mixed reviews on the new capacity regulations.
Ky. business owners have mixed reviews on ability to increase to 60% capacity Friday

Latest News

The Christian Appalachian Project, Congressman Hal Rogers, and Operation Unite are assisting...
Relief efforts underway in Lexington area to help flood victims
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,175 new COVID-19 cases; 4.60% positivity rate
Home & About - Lexington Legends
WATCH|Home & About - Lexington Legends
VIEWER VIDEO: Runaway dock floating down Kentucky River crashes into Frankfort bridge
VIEWER VIDEO: Runaway dock floating down Kentucky River crashes into Frankfort bridge
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Calm Pattern Continues