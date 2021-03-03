Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dramatic video shows Ohio deputy being fired upon, shooting back

Deputy Sara Vaught fired back during a Feb. 15 incident in Mason, Ohio.
Deputy Sara Vaught fired back during a Feb. 15 incident in Mason, Ohio.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: The video contains graphic content.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released video from a doorbell camera that shows a man firing at a deputy in Mason in February.

On Feb. 15, deputies were dispatched a little before 7 p.m. for a well-being check.

In the video, you see them trying to make contact with 56-year-old Lance Runion, who the sheriff’s office says then opened the door and shot at Deputy Sara Vaught who was standing on the front porch.

She was not injured.

Deputy Sara Vaught was not hurt when the Warren County Sheriff's Office says a man shot at her...
Deputy Sara Vaught was not hurt when the Warren County Sheriff's Office says a man shot at her during a well-being check in Mason on Feb. 15.(Source: Warren County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said she immediately returned fire and shot Runion several times.

Runion was critically injured and has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the incident.

He is still in the hospital and is recovering, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vaught has been put on administrative leave as per policy while the investigation is underway.

She has been with the sheriff’s office since 2014 and is assigned to Deerfield Township as a patrol deputy.

Lance Runion, 56, was critically injured and has been charged with attempted murder and...
Lance Runion, 56, was critically injured and has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the incident.(Source: Source: Warren County Sheriff's Office/WXIX)

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says pressure from the water from the Kentucky...
Mandatory evacuations underway in Breathitt County
File image
Missing person found dead in Laurel County
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Crews are responding to multiple crashes across Lexington.
Crashes impacting morning commute in Lexington
Business owners have mixed reviews on the new capacity regulations.
Ky. business owners have mixed reviews on ability to increase to 60% capacity Friday

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
Two boys who went missing from southeast Louisiana have been found, officials said.
Boys in La. Amber Alert found in in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away
Some big businesses in Texas and Mississippi will keep mask mandates for employees and...
Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnny Perez, a mortarman assigned to Task Force Al Asad, with 1st...
US warns of military response to rocket attack on Iraq base