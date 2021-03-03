Advertisement

Judge grants temporary injunction in Beshear’s lawsuit over laws limiting governor’s powers

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has granted a temporary injunction in the lawsuit filed by Gov. Andy Beshear over laws regarding the governor’s executive powers.

(Read the ruling below)

The governor filed the lawsuit last month after the legislature overrode his vetoes on three bills.

PREVIOUS: Judge grants Beshear partial restraining order in lawsuit over measures limiting governor’s powers

House Bill 1 would allow schools and businesses to stay open, as long as they’re following health guidelines. Senate Bills 1 and 2 seek to limit the governor’s emergency orders and regulations to 30 days unless the legislature extends them.

The decision by the judge puts a temporary injunction in place against HB 1, SB 1 and SB 2. The judge said these all raise serious questions over the separation of powers.

The governor’s office released this statement from Gov. Beshear after the judge’s decision:

“We appreciate the order. The ability to act and react quickly is necessary in our war against this ever-changing and mutating virus. Recently, we have been having productive conversations on a wide range of topics with legislative leaders. We will attempt to work with them on this and other topics now and in the future.”

A date for when more arguments will be heard in this case has not yet been set. State lawmakers and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are expected to appeal.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says pressure from the water from the Kentucky...
Mandatory evacuations underway in Breathitt County
File image
Missing person found dead in Laurel County
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Crews are responding to multiple crashes across Lexington.
Crashes impacting morning commute in Lexington
Business owners have mixed reviews on the new capacity regulations.
Ky. business owners have mixed reviews on ability to increase to 60% capacity Friday

Latest News

The Christian Appalachian Project, Congressman Hal Rogers, and Operation Unite are assisting...
Relief efforts underway in Lexington area to help flood victims
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,175 new COVID-19 cases; 4.60% positivity rate
Home & About - Lexington Legends
WATCH|Home & About - Lexington Legends
VIEWER VIDEO: Runaway dock floating down Kentucky River crashes into Frankfort bridge
VIEWER VIDEO: Runaway dock floating down Kentucky River crashes into Frankfort bridge
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Calm Pattern Continues