Judge grants temporary injunction in Beshear’s lawsuit over laws limiting governor’s powers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has granted a temporary injunction in the lawsuit filed by Gov. Andy Beshear over laws regarding the governor’s executive powers.

(Read the ruling below)

The governor filed the lawsuit last month after the legislature overrode his vetoes on three bills.

House Bill 1 would allow schools and businesses to stay open, as long as they’re following health guidelines. Senate Bills 1 and 2 seek to limit the governor’s emergency orders and regulations to 30 days unless the legislature extends them.

The decision by the judge puts a temporary injunction in place against HB 1, SB 1 and SB 2. The judge said these all raise serious questions over the separation of powers.

The governor’s office released this statement from Gov. Beshear after the judge’s decision:

“We appreciate the order. The ability to act and react quickly is necessary in our war against this ever-changing and mutating virus. Recently, we have been having productive conversations on a wide range of topics with legislative leaders. We will attempt to work with them on this and other topics now and in the future.”

A date for when more arguments will be heard in this case has not yet been set. State lawmakers and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are expected to appeal.

