Kentucky leaders release statements about Eastern Kentucky flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky was hit hard by this weekend’s flash flooding. More than 5″ fell in some places.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers released the following statement:

“As we continue to survey flood damage across the region, it is clear that Southern and Eastern Kentucky has suffered historic damage and record water levels in several communities.

“Let me assure you that every resource is being utilized to expedite assistance in our hardest hit counties where downtown areas and entire neighborhoods are under water or at-risk of water breaches.

“When Governor Andy Beshear requests a presidential disaster declaration, I stand ready to support the request at the federal level and will urge prompt action from the White House.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell released this statement:

“Once again, communities across my home state of Kentucky are enduring the aftermath of severe weather.

“From east to west, heavy rains have drenched the Commonwealth. Sadly, some of the hardest-hit areas were still in the midst of trying to recover from last month’s dangerous ice and snow.

“Emergency crews, first responders, and now the Kentucky National Guard are continuing to work around the clock to prevent this bad situation from becoming tragic.

“An entire nursing home in Magoffin County was evacuated as a safety precaution.

“Feet of water submerged vehicles and caused power outages in Calloway County.

“Wolfe County firefighters followed the light of a cell phone and saved a family of five who’d been trapped in their car.

“Once again, Kentucky’s brave first responders are stepping up in a time of need. We’re all grateful for their dedicated efforts and praying for their safety.

“All Kentuckians can help the first responders by continuing to follow the recommendations of local emergency personnel.

“My team and I are closely monitoring the situation and we’re ready to assist however we can.”

