Kentucky officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer has fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in eastern Kentucky.

A statement from Kentucky State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle late Saturday for a traffic violation in Morgan County and then requested assistance.

The statement says the situation progressed and a West Liberty police officer fired at the man. Morgan County Coroner Raymond Vancleave pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Vancleve told the Lexington Herald-Leader that 48-year-old Jerry Roseberry of West Liberty died after being shot in the Malone community.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

