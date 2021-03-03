Advertisement

Kentucky officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer has fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in eastern Kentucky.

A statement from Kentucky State Police says a trooper stopped a vehicle late Saturday for a traffic violation in Morgan County and then requested assistance.

The statement says the situation progressed and a West Liberty police officer fired at the man. Morgan County Coroner Raymond Vancleave pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Vancleve told the Lexington Herald-Leader that 48-year-old Jerry Roseberry of West Liberty died after being shot in the Malone community.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

