Kentucky River continues to inch closer to Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky River continues to inch closer to the state’s capital city.

Emergency officials in Frankfort believe the river will crest at 39.9 feet. It is currently at 39 feet.

Several people who live on Travis Circle, just beside the river, are nervously watching the water levels. Water has already surrounded some homes, but has spared others.

Some near the Kentucky River spared...others not as the river continues to rise ahead of Thursday’s expected crest just shy of 40 feet. More at 4pm and 5pm @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/iDTxANIjZf — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 3, 2021

Kelly Sparrow lives in the area. She is actually moving back into her home after leaving. She thinks most of the danger is past and her home will stay dry.

“I’ve never seen one this close. It got to 36 feet back in 2015,” she said. “This is just within 2 feet of getting into my house. It’s a big relief.”

Most of the homes on Travis Circle have a pristine view of the river and, most of the time, it’s a beautiful place to live.

“When you buy a home on the river, you know there is always the potential for flooding,” said Sabrina Brown. “Rivers are always unpredictable.”

She and others had time to prepare, such as putting a pool table on blocks. Now, it’s just waiting and watching.

“We had to move our cars to a friend’s house so that if the two ends of Travis Circle get flooded. You make a lot of changes suddenly and unexpectedly,” Brown said.

Officials said this flood is on record to be the eighth-worst in Franklin County history. More than a dozen roads are still closed in the county.

Emergency management officials say the river will likely stay at its crest level for several days before receding.

