Kentucky tops EKU 6-3 to stay unbeaten

The Wildcats are 5-0 for the first time since 2012.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team beat Eastern Kentucky 6-3 Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park to improve to 5-0, their best start since 2012.

John Rhodes provided a two-run, go-ahead homer in the fifth inning. Rhodes and T.J. Collett each drove in a pair of runs.

Junior LHP Cole Daniels pitched 3.0 perfect innings of relief. Daniels struck out seven of the nine hitters he faced, including six straight. He logged career-highs in strikeouts (previous best was three) and pitches (42).

The 5-0 start is UK’s best since the 2012 team opened the season with 22 consecutive wins. UK is 79-26 vs. non-conference opponents under head coach Nick Mingione. UK currently has a 11-game winning streak dating to the 2020 season.

The Cats return to Kentucky Proud Park on Wednesday afternoon vs. Evansville. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

