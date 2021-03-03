Advertisement

KYTC provides update on high water on Central Kentucky roadways

When the Kentucky River reaches 40 feet, about 70 homes will be impacted by flooding.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 provided an update on high water and related situations that are impacting roads in Central Kentucky.

The following closures and openings were reported as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3.

Anderson County

  • Tyrone Pike/KY 1510 - closed on one side at milepoint 0.431 due to water over the roadway

Note: this location is near Cedar Brook Bridge with high water on the opposite side of the route at this same area.

Clark County

  • Mina Station Road/KY 1028 – closed between MP 0.0 and 2.0
  • Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 – closed between MP 4.0 and 5.0
  • Red River Road/KY 974 – closed between MP 9.0 and 10.0
  • Ford Road/KY 1924 - closed between MP 0.0 and 1.0

Fayette County

  • Old Richmond Road/KY 2328 – closed between MP 0.0 and 0.517 (the Fayette-Madison Co. line and Beach Road)

Note: Beach Road (an LFUCG route) remains open at this time

Garrard County

  • Leavell Ridge Road/KY 1971 – closed between MP 2.54 and 2.552

Madison County

  • Redhouse Road/KY 388 – closed between MP 10.0 and 11.5
  • Crooksville Road/KY 499 – now open at MP 4.402
  • Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 – closed at MP 9.262

Note: this location is near the bridge at the end where Jacks Creek Road/KY 1156 meets Tates Creek Road/KY 169

  • Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – closed between MP 11.0 and 11.8
  • River Road/KY 2328 – closed at MP 1.6

Note: this location is the Madison-Fayette County line – water is over the road on the Fayette County side with the bridge closed.

Montgomery County

  • Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide

Note: this location is near the Clark County line

Woodford County

  • Clifton Road/KY 1964 – closed between milepoints 365 and 17.804 (

Note: this location is between the intersection with Buck Run Road and Hippe Agee Road

Routes with high water: water is over the roadway with warning signage in place

Madison County

  • Crooksville Road/KY499 – between MP 1.00 and 1.4
  • Tates Creek Road/KY 169 – MP 2.2
  • Union City Road/KY 1986 – MP 1.5

