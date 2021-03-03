Advertisement

Morehead State stuns No. 1 Louisville 5-2 on the road

The Eagles posted their first win over a Top 10 opponent in school history.
Morehead State stuns No. 1 Louisville.
Morehead State stuns No. 1 Louisville.(Morehead State Athletics.)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning and beat No. 1 Louisville 5-2 Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville.

The Eagles beat the Cardinals for the first time since 2000 and posted their first win against a Top 10 opponent.

Down 2-0, Jackson Feltner, Arthur Sells and Bryce Hensor provided RBI base knocks to put the Eagles up 5-2.

Grant Herron closed the door in the ninth inning with a strikeout to ice away the win.

Morehead State (2-5) visits Marshall on March 5.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says pressure from the water from the Kentucky...
Mandatory evacuations underway in Breathitt County
File image
Missing person found dead in Laurel County
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Crews are responding to multiple crashes across Lexington.
Crashes impacting morning commute in Lexington
Business owners have mixed reviews on the new capacity regulations.
Ky. business owners have mixed reviews on ability to increase to 60% capacity Friday

Latest News

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 16 points and had eight rebounds to lead Kentucky
Shuler, Buffen lead Ole Miss over Kentucky 70-62
UK improves to 5-0.
Kentucky tops EKU 6-3 to stay unbeaten
Johni Broome scored 22 points in Saturday's win.
Broome, King, Green named to All-OVC First Team
Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Preston Spradlin named OVC Coach of the Year