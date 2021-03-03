Relief efforts underway in Lexington area to help flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With flood waters receding, people are now getting a closer look at the damage.

“We know that we can definitely make an impact when we all work together, including community volunteers, to make sure people get the help that they need,” said Tina Bryson, the director of communications with the Christian Appalachian Project.

The Christian Appalachian Project is reaching out to flood victims in central and eastern Kentucky, areas previously damaged by the ice storm that are now dealing with high water.

The organization is donating food and helping people find housing. It’s also looking for volunteers to assist with cleanup.

“We’re going to need muck out teams, they’re the people that go in and clean out the debris and the mud that has gotten into houses from flood waters. They will also get water out of homes,” Bryson said.

Congressman Hal Rogers is pitching in too-- members of his office are teaming up with Operation Unite.

“We’re asking for all of those staples that we would need just to function as a human being on a daily basis,” said Carlos Cameron, the deputy district director for Congressman Rogers.

Thanks to donations, this team has packed a trailer full of water and paper towels, all heading to families in eastern Kentucky.

“That’s what we do. When we see a neighbor in need, we want to go help them,” Cameron said.

The Christian Appalachian Project is accepting donations. You can drop them off at the Lexington office on Palumbo Drive. Congressman Rogers is also accepting donations at his Kentucky offices and Southland Christian Church.

