Shuler, Buffen lead Ole Miss over Kentucky 70-62

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Devontae Shuler scored 17 points, KJ Buffen had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Mississippi beat Kentucky 70-62. Romello White added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Ole Miss (14-10, 9-8 Southeastern Conference), which has won two of its last three games. Sammy Hunter came off the bench and scored a career-high 11 points. Ole Miss used a 15-7 surge for a 65-57 lead with 2:20 to play. Kentucky pulled to 65-60 with 1:08 left but didn’t get closer. Keion Brooks Jr. scored 16 points and had eight rebounds to lead Kentucky (8-15, 7-9).

