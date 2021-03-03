Advertisement

Shuler, Buffen lead Ole Miss over Kentucky 70-62

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 16 points and had eight rebounds to lead Kentucky
Keion Brooks Jr. scored 16 points and had eight rebounds to lead Kentucky
Keion Brooks Jr. scored 16 points and had eight rebounds to lead Kentucky(UK Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Devontae Shuler scored 17 points, KJ Buffen had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Mississippi beat Kentucky 70-62. Romello White added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Ole Miss (14-10, 9-8 Southeastern Conference), which has won two of its last three games. Sammy Hunter came off the bench and scored a career-high 11 points. Ole Miss used a 15-7 surge for a 65-57 lead with 2:20 to play. Kentucky pulled to 65-60 with 1:08 left but didn’t get closer. Keion Brooks Jr. scored 16 points and had eight rebounds to lead Kentucky (8-15, 7-9). 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says pressure from the water from the Kentucky...
Mandatory evacuations underway in Breathitt County
File image
Missing person found dead in Laurel County
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Crews are responding to multiple crashes across Lexington.
Crashes impacting morning commute in Lexington
Business owners have mixed reviews on the new capacity regulations.
Ky. business owners have mixed reviews on ability to increase to 60% capacity Friday

Latest News

UK improves to 5-0.
Kentucky tops EKU 6-3 to stay unbeaten
Morehead State stuns No. 1 Louisville.
Morehead State stuns No. 1 Louisville 5-2 on the road
Johni Broome scored 22 points in Saturday's win.
Broome, King, Green named to All-OVC First Team
Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Preston Spradlin named OVC Coach of the Year