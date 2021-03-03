Advertisement

Single mother staying at Texas hotel with 5 kids after historic storm causes water problems

By KTRK Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Two weeks after historic winter storms crippled the Houston area, a single mother of five is among those still dealing with water problems.

Morquesha Mosley and her five children, including a daughter with disabilities, have been staying in a hotel for 11 days and counting. This comes after they lived in their car for four days.

The mother says a pipe burst in her garage, leaving two inches of water, and water was pouring out of her walls. Her landlord had a plumber fix the initial break, but another plumbing issue flooded her bathroom. So, she has to keep the water to the home turned off, and she’s also worried about mold.

“It is very stressful,” Mosley said. “I’m not sleeping. I’m barely eating.”

When the initial pipe break happened, her daughter’s breathing and blood pressure machines were ruined. Mosley says she can’t afford repairs to the equipment or the $1,500 hotel bill she’s racked up.

“I am driving 51 minutes from the hotel…every morning to make sure they go to school. I could have them live [at home], but I could also risk my children all getting sick,” Mosley said.

She says she does not know where to go from here, so she just takes it one day at a time.

Houston’s mayor says the city has set aside $1.65 million in emergency grant money to help families in need. About 25% of all Houston Water customers had a leak during the storm, said the city Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says pressure from the water from the Kentucky...
Mandatory evacuations underway in Breathitt County
File image
Missing person found dead in Laurel County
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Crews are responding to multiple crashes across Lexington.
Crashes impacting morning commute in Lexington
Business owners have mixed reviews on the new capacity regulations.
Ky. business owners have mixed reviews on ability to increase to 60% capacity Friday

Latest News

A bear was discovered wandering through a residential neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Watch: Bear on run in California neighborhood
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
Two boys who went missing from southeast Louisiana have been found, officials said.
Boys in La. Amber Alert found in in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away
Some big businesses in Texas and Mississippi will keep mask mandates for employees and...
Stores to require masks in states without mask mandates