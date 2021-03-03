Tonight on WKYT - Coronavirus: A Community Conversation

Advertisement

Coronavirus: A Community Conversation.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend marks one year since Kentucky’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Wednesday, we’re asking you to join us for Coronavirus: A Community Conversation.

You’ll hear from the Harrison County woman who was the state’s first case, along with a panel of medical experts who have been on the front lines through the pandemic.

It airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. on WKYT or right here:

