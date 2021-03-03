VACCINE TEAM | Insurance and vaccine; finding an appointment; annual shot?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

I am trying to assist a family member living in eastern Kentucky schedule her first dose of vaccine. The sites I attempted to complete the request requires the patient’s insurance card to be uploaded to the site. I thought insurance was not a requirement. What can I do to get her an appointment?

Vaccine purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost. Your insurance may be billed for an office visit or administration fee for administration of the vaccine; however, you cannot be turned away from receiving the vaccine due to lack of payment. The federal government has required that patients incur no out-of-pocket cost for either getting the shot or for the vaccine itself.

I’m a 49-year-old Bourbon County resident who works two jobs. One is as a grocery store worker. I went online several times to get an appointment for the vaccine and all sites say “appointments unavailable.“ Where should I go to get the vaccine?

You’re part of Phase 1C and considered an essential worker.

We understand the whole vaccination process can be confusing and sometimes frustrating because finding an available appointment isn’t easy.

Approximately 1.3 million people are in Phase 1C which includes anyone 60 or over, anyone 16 or older with high risk health conditions, and essential workers. While vaccine supplies are gradually increasing, they aren’t enough to meet demand.

To search for an appointment, check out the Bourbon County Health Department. You also also try these places: Walgreens, independent pharmacies part of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy group, Kroger and Walmart. Consider the Kentucky Horse Park which is one of the state’s regional vaccination sites or the UK Healthcare mass vaccination site at Kroger Field.

Is asthma considered high risk by the Centers for Disease Control?

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services does not list asthma as one of the conditions that put someone in Phase 1C.

However, we did find on the Centers for Disease Control website this information: “People with moderate to severe asthma may be at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. COVID-19 can affect your nose, throat, lungs (respiratory tract); cause an asthma attack; and possibly lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease.”

Will the COVID-19 vaccine be an annual shot?

It’s too early to know the answer to that question.

Scientists are still studying this and will determine this once the vaccine is widely distributed and more data becomes available.

