Advertisement

Watch: Bear on run in California neighborhood

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A bear was perusing a Southern California neighborhood into the early hours of Wednesday morning when authorities broke up the party.

Video shows the burly omnivore making its way through yards and running down sidewalks.

Los Angeles County Animal Control officers were called in but couldn’t corner the bear even with the help of multiple trucks and a helicopter overhead.

Bear sightings aren’t unusual in the region.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large dock is floating down the Kentucky River. It was spotted near the Tyrone Bridge around...
Runaway dock floating down Kentucky River crashes into Frankfort bridge
Jesse Averitt
UK nursing student killed in Lexington drive-by shooting
John Pennington
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
Thornbury is known to frequent the Woodhill Park area, and may be heading to downtown Lexington.
Golden Alert canceled for Lexington man
The sheriff’s office says the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000 block of...
Woman killed in Laurel County house fire

Latest News

Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
Senate begins considering Democrats’ $1.9T virus relief, stimulus checks bill
A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
The Kentucky River is expected to crest in Woodford County Thursday evening. Along the river in...
Kentucky River continues to rise in Woodford County