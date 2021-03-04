Breonna’s Law supporters call for statewide no-knock warrant ban in caravan to Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A caravan of Louisville protesters drove to Frankfort in support of Breonna’s Law for Kentucky, or House Bill 21, which would ban no-knock warrants across the state.

The caravan of more than 60 people in dozens of cars gathered Tuesday afternoon at Jefferson Square Park then drove to the Kentucky State Capitol.

Rep. Attica Scott (D-Louisville) is a primary sponsor of the bill.

“What happened to Breonna Taylor of Friday March 13, 2020 should not happen to any other person in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” she said.

No-knock warrants have received increased attention since Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of Louisville police. Officers obtained such a warrant before forcibly entering her home March 13.

No-knock warrants have already been banned in the City of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Scott’s bill was assigned to the House judiciary committee in late February and has not yet received a hearing.

Last week, the Kentucky Senate unanimously passed legislation that would limit the use of no-knock warrants, but not ban them outright.

Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) introduced Senate Bill 4. The bill would ban most no-knock warrants unless a court determines there’s “clear and convincing evidence” the alleged crime that precluded the warrant is violent and that giving prior notice would endanger lives or lead to the destruction of evidence.

Stiver’s bill would also limit the hours in which no-knock warrants can be used, from 6:00 a.m. to 10 p.m., among other requirements.

Scott said Tuesday, she does not believe that Stivers’ bill goes far enough.

“So, that’s why last week when that hollow shell of a bill, Senate Bill 4 passed, I was very clear our work was not done,” she said. “Because we are fighting for the real Breonna’s Law which includes police accountability.”

Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer also addressed protesters Tuesday.

“We just got to keep pushing it and keep doing what we got to do, because even past this law, if we still ain’t got justice so there’s so much work to do,” she said.

Following its passage, Senate Bill 4 is awaiting input from the House. Kentucky’s legislative session is set to end on March 30.