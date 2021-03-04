Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice and Chilly This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another dry day in the bluegrass state as a weak cold front drops in from the northeast. This has zero moisture to work with, but it will bring a seasonable brand of chill over the next few days. This will be followed by a case of spring fever and highlights some big temp swings setting up into the middle of the month.

The forecast through the weekend hasn’t changed, so let’s look beyond that.

Next week features a big ridge of high pressure flexing across the eastern half of the country, bringing much milder air into Kentucky. Temps can make a run at 70 on a few occasions. By the second half of the week, we are likely to see a bowling ball looking upper low work across the Mississippi Valley with potential severe weather into the region.

Is this a true start to spring? No.

