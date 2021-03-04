Advertisement

Cleanup continues in Clay City after flooding

By Grace Finerman
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Clay City in Powell County is another area hit hard by the flooding.

On Main Street, it’s all hands on deck for clean-up efforts.

Thursday, clean-up at the Red River Museum continues, as it does for countless homes and businesses in the area.

Lisa Johnson with the Clay City Fire Department says when the flooding started, 35 to 40 people went to the museum to save historic items. But, to Lisa, it’s about seeing the community come together to help each other out.

“It’s nice to sit back and know in this day and time there still is human beings going out here, there’s still friendship, there’s still people who care,” Johnson said.

Mayor Bobby Carmichael also organized a group of volunteers. He says many took off of work to mop, organize or donate supplies.

“We took a disaster and made a success about it,” Carmichael said. “It brought everybody together in the community.”

Looking ahead, Johnson says the clean-up efforts will continue for at least the next 10 days.

If anyone needs help or is living in dangerous conditions, Johnson says they can call the mayor’s office.

