Cleanup continues in Clay City after flooding

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Clay City in Powell County is another area hit hard by the flooding.

On Main Street, it’s all hands on deck for clean-up efforts.

Thursday, clean-up at the Red River Museum continues, as it does for countless homes and businesses in the area.

The community of Clay City coming together to clean-up and donate supplies during the aftermath of the flooding.



"We took a disaster and made a success... It brought everybody together in the community," says Mayor Bobby Carmichael.



More at 4:30 and 5:30 on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/J1RpEUtzHs — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) March 4, 2021

Lisa Johnson with the Clay City Fire Department says when the flooding started, 35 to 40 people went to the museum to save historic items. But, to Lisa, it’s about seeing the community come together to help each other out.

“It’s nice to sit back and know in this day and time there still is human beings going out here, there’s still friendship, there’s still people who care,” Johnson said.

Mayor Bobby Carmichael also organized a group of volunteers. He says many took off of work to mop, organize or donate supplies.

“We took a disaster and made a success about it,” Carmichael said. “It brought everybody together in the community.”

Looking ahead, Johnson says the clean-up efforts will continue for at least the next 10 days.

If anyone needs help or is living in dangerous conditions, Johnson says they can call the mayor’s office.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.