Woman killed in Laurel County house fire

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a house fire in Laurel County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000 block of KY-192, just past Laurel Lake Road North.

“The structure was fully involved when we got on the scene,” said Deputy Chief Letch Day, Keavy Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters had to demolish what was left of the home in order to put out all the flames.

Dillon Mosley watched as his grandfather’s house burned down.

“And, now, I’m having to stick together and hold it together for them,” Mosley said.

Several of his family members were among the 12 people living in the house and camper.

Officials say 10 people made it out safely, but 36-year-old Flora Adams, of London, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Adams was trapped in the second-story bedroom. Neighbors tried to save her, but it was too late.

“My sister is a surgical technician at the hospital, so she is CPR certified and stuff like that. She grabbed an ax and tried to bust out the window to help pull the lady out,” said neighbor Andrew Neely.

“They put two ladders up to that window and actually extricated the woman out through that window,” Deputy Chief Day said.

Now, what’s next is determining a cause and finding a home for all these people. As for Mosley’s family, he’s not sure how they’ll move on.

“I don’t know. Who knows. You can just take it a day at a time. It’s all in God’s hands,” Mosley said.

Part of West Laurel Road was closed for several hours because of the fire, but it is now open again.

