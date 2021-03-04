Advertisement

God’s Outreach sets up in parking lot to feed people in need after food pantry flooded

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s some good news for people in Estill county. Crews have repaired the pump that fills the main water tank.

Thousands of people were being asked to conserve water.

There are more signs of hope as the community is coming together to help out those in need.

God’s Outreach has set up in a parking lot on Broadway Street in Estill County, so people affected by the floods can come and get food.

Normally, volunteers would be handing out food at the God’s Outreach building on Winchester Rd. However, the food pantry flooded during the heavy rains. The building is a total loss.

About $80,000 worth of food was destroyed.

Since God’s Outreach is affiliated with Feeding America and God’s Pantry in Lexington, the organization was able to replenish resources and still help families in need.

Typically, God’s Outreach provides food to about 200 families a week. Since so many people in Estill County were affected by the floods, volunteers expect to serve even more people over the next few weeks.

As people pulled up Thursday morning, volunteers loaded boxes of produce, meat, eggs, bread, and water into their vehicles.

“The people that are coming in so far are so so appreciative of food being available,” said Anthony Lowery, God’s Outreach director. “That’s one less thing under this disaster that they have to be concerned about.”

Since God’s Outreach can no longer distribute food out its building, the food pantry will be hosting weekly mobile food distributions.

