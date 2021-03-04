Grand opening date announced for new Lexington entertainment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An opening date has been set for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington.

According to a press release, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the 90,000 square foot facility on Thursday, March 11, at 10 a.m. and they’ll open to the public that day at 3 p.m.

LexLive is owned by the California-based company Krikorian Premiere Theatres.

“The grand opening of LexLive brings an elevated level of excitement to the evolution of our entertainment and dining offerings in Lexington. We are excited to see this project become a reality. It has been a true community effort that will establish a new gathering spot for our new Lexington neighbors,” said George Krikorian, President of Krikorian Premiere Theatres.

So, what’s inside? Lots of games, bowling, two restaurants, three bars and ten movie theaters, one of which is home to the largest screen in the state.

LexLive is located at 301 S. Broadway, right across from Rupp Arena. Parking is available in the six-level secure parking garage adjacent to the venue.

LexLive will employ more than 200 employees. In February, they held a job fair to immediately hire for around 150 of those positions.

