Here’s how Lexington residents can report flood damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton is encouraging Lexington residents to begin reporting flood damage.

The city is one of many dealing with the effects of historic flooding that hit the Commonwealth hard at the start of March.

Mayor Gorton says tracking flood damage can help the city qualify for federal aid, should it be granted to Kentucky.

You can file your report here.

