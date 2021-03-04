Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry skies with plenty of sunshine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our nice streak of weather is running the show.

These nice days will keep going through the weekend. We have a good shot of reaching the low to mid-50s again this afternoon. Our sunshine will make it a little easier to get to that level. Even when you consider that we have a cold front passing through the region.

There is no real change to the pattern. Anything that could play a factor in the forecast will head elsewhere. The calm weather will stick around.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

