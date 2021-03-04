Kentucky River continues to rise in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky River is expected to crest in Woodford County Thursday evening.

Along the river in Clifton, most people have already evacuated from the area, but some have stayed, saying this happens to the area every 10 years.

On Buck Run Road, it’s normal to see the river nearby, but Thursday the posts that separate the road are partially submerged and the road is completely underwater.

I am in Woodford County where the floodwaters are continuing to rise along the Kentucky River. Debris can be seen floating along and most people have had to evacuate from the area. #wkyt #kywx #flooding #woodford #kentuckyriver pic.twitter.com/L8RnnZR8Wo — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) March 4, 2021

Gary Betts, who grew up around here and likes to canoe along the river, is stunned by the flooding.

“It’s wonderful when it’s wonderful, but she can be a mean girl when she’s high,” Betts said.

Brandy Reynolds moved her family to higher ground after their home was flooded.

“The first floor of my house is completely underwater,” Brandy Reynolds said. “It’s gotten that high, but not ever that high. Before I left, it was at the bottom of my feet.”

Now, she is looking for help.

“So, it’s a lot of stress. All my appliances are ruined, our bed and my sons’ bed, all of his toys and all of his clothes,” Reynolds said. “We thought we had moved to higher ground.”

We also spoke to some people that are still living in their homes while the water continues to rise in their basements. Most still have power and know that once the water recedes the cleaning efforts will just begin.

“People love the river so much they just don’t leave,” Betts said.

The Reynolds family says that they have seen the water rise, but never to this level in the three years they have lived there and are just hoping they will be able to recover after this.

