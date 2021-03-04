Advertisement

Kentucky Senate backs bill requiring schools to reopen

School bus
School bus(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has voted to require schools to reopen in-person instruction by late March.

Senators passed the bill Wednesday. The bill is potentially one step from going to the governor.

The bill would require in-person classes to resume by March 29.

It returns to the House, which will consider Senate changes.

If the House accepts the changes, it could send the legislation to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Under the bill, districts would need to offer, at least, a hybrid schedule where students attend in-person classes at least two days a week and classes are held at least four days a week.

