Laurel County man dies in motorcycle crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday.

Police say that 35-year-old Brandon Tarvin of East Bernstadt was driving a Honda motorcycle and traveling eastbound on Bullock Road.

He then lost control and struck a bridge underpass structure where a railroad passes over the roadway.

Tarvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.