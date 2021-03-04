Advertisement

Laurel County man dies in motorcycle crash

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Associated Press)
By Paige Noel
Mar. 3, 2021
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday.

Police say that 35-year-old Brandon Tarvin of East Bernstadt was driving a Honda motorcycle and traveling eastbound on Bullock Road.

He then lost control and struck a bridge underpass structure where a railroad passes over the roadway.

Tarvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

