Lexington Catholic’s Ben Johnson is the WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s been awesome, you know Covid has been a damper, but it’s been a good season,” said Lexington Catholic senior Ben Johnson. “You know I’ve gotten one record, and I’m trying to get a couple of other records.”

Good only begins to describe the season Ben Johnson and Lexington Catholic are having. At 18-0, the Knights rank first in the state, and Johnson recently became the school’s all-time scoring leader and ranks eighth in all-time scoring in Lexington.

“He’s not just a scorer or a guard,” said Lexington Catholic head coach Brandon Salsman. “He’s our second-leading rebounder. He’s our leading assist guy. He’s our leading scorer. He’s taken the most charges on the team.”

The 6-foot-3 guard and Bellarmine commit is averaging 27 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and 47 percent from long range.”

“I’m not always a scorer,” said Johnson. “I try to get people the open shots, put them in good positions, and try to help out my team as best I can.”

Ben comes from a basketball family, his dad and two older brothers all played at Lexington Catholic before playing in college, but Ben has outscored them all with more than 2,200 points. Including his oldest brother Tanner, who previously held the school record.

“I definitely have bragging rights with the family,” joked Johnson. “I beat this three-point record. So I can definitely give him some shade about that.”

