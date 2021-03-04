UK nursing student killed in Lexington drive-by shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Lexington.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on De Porres Avenue, off Price Road.

Someone fired several shots into a home, striking a man inside, according to Lexington Police. Our crew at the scene counted 18 rounds that were marked by police

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries. The coroner says the victim, 28-year-old Jesse Matthew Averitt, later died at the hospital.

Another man inside the home was not injured and was the first to call 911, police said.

We spoke with a neighbor who says she never expected something like this would happen.

“Something like this happen! It’s unbelievable! You never seen anybody going over there except UPS, mailman, delivery person, a food person,” said Carolyn Allen. “That’s the only persons you would ever see going over there.”

Officials at Eastern State Hospital confirmed to us that Averitt was employed as a licensed practical nurse and was finishing up his Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Kentucky.

Officers were canvassing the neighborhood to try and develop leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

