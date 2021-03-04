Advertisement

UK nursing student killed in Lexington drive-by shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Lexington.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on De Porres Avenue, off Price Road.

Someone fired several shots into a home, striking a man inside, according to Lexington Police. Our crew at the scene counted 18 rounds that were marked by police

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries. The coroner says the victim, 28-year-old Jesse Matthew Averitt, later died at the hospital.

Jesse Averitt
Jesse Averitt(Facebook)

Another man inside the home was not injured and was the first to call 911, police said.

We spoke with a neighbor who says she never expected something like this would happen.

“Something like this happen! It’s unbelievable! You never seen anybody going over there except UPS, mailman, delivery person, a food person,” said Carolyn Allen. “That’s the only persons you would ever see going over there.”

Officials at Eastern State Hospital confirmed to us that Averitt was employed as a licensed practical nurse and was finishing up his Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Kentucky.

Officers were canvassing the neighborhood to try and develop leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large dock is floating down the Kentucky River. It was spotted near the Tyrone Bridge around...
Runaway dock floating down Kentucky River crashes into Frankfort bridge
John Pennington
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
Thornbury is known to frequent the Woodhill Park area, and may be heading to downtown Lexington.
Golden Alert canceled for Lexington man
The sheriff’s office says the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000 block of...
Woman killed in Laurel County house fire

Latest News

The Kentucky River is expected to crest in Woodford County Thursday evening. Along the river in...
Kentucky River continues to rise in Woodford County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases; 4.45% positivity rate
Laurel County house fire
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice and Chilly This Weekend
An opening date has been set for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington.
Grand opening date announced for new Lexington entertainment complex