Advertisement

Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations

A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.
A strong earthquake has hit near New Zealand's North Island.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A powerful magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand on Friday, prompting thousands of people to evacuate and triggering tsunami warnings across the South Pacific.

The quake was the largest in a series of tremors that struck the region over several hours, including two earlier quakes that registered magnitude 7.4 and magnitude 7.3.

While the quakes triggered warning systems and caused traffic jams and some chaos in New Zealand as people scrambled to get to higher ground, they did not appear to pose a widespread threat to lives or major infrastructure.

That’s because of the remoteness of where they hit. The largest struck about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) off the coast of New Zealand.

One of the earlier quakes hit much closer to New Zealand and awoke many people during the night as they felt a long, rumbling shaking.

“Hope everyone is ok out there,” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wrote on Facebook.

After the largest quake, civil defense authorities in New Zealand told people in certain areas on the East Coast of the North Island that they should move immediately to higher ground and not stay in their homes. They said a damaging tsunami was possible.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System also cautioned that the larger quake could cause tsunami waves of between 1 to 3 meters (3 to 10 feet) in French Polynesia and waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet) in Niue, New Caledonia and the Solomon Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunamis could later strike Hawaii.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the larger quake was centered in the remote Kermadec Islands at a depth of 19 kilometers (12 miles).

Officials in New Zealand had hours earlier issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after the first of the smaller earthquakes struck off its northeastern coast at about 3 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, and the warning was lifted just before the larger quake struck.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the first quake was centered at a depth of 21 kilometers (13 miles) under the ocean about 174 kilometers (108 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne.

It was widely felt in New Zealand, and residents in the major cities of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch reported being shaken awake.

In 2011, a magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large dock is floating down the Kentucky River. It was spotted near the Tyrone Bridge around...
Runaway dock floating down Kentucky River crashes into Frankfort bridge
Jesse Averitt
UK nursing student killed in Lexington drive-by shooting
John Pennington
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
Thornbury is known to frequent the Woodhill Park area, and may be heading to downtown Lexington.
Golden Alert canceled for Lexington man
The sheriff’s office says the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000 block of...
Woman killed in Laurel County house fire

Latest News

Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
Senate begins considering Democrats’ $1.9T virus relief, stimulus checks bill
The Kentucky River is expected to crest in Woodford County Thursday evening. Along the river in...
Kentucky River continues to rise in Woodford County