Report: Inspector general says Elaine Chao misused office

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WASHINGTON -- The Transportation Department’s inspector general says Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, used her office to help family members.

Chao served as transportation secretary in the Trump administration.

According to the New York Times, the inspector general’s report found Chao used her office staff to help family members who run a shipping business with extensive ties to China.

The inspector general referred the case to the Justice Department in December. But the two divisions declined to investigate.

