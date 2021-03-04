VACCINE TEAM | Where to find new J&J vaccine and its side effects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

We start with a follow-up question we answered earlier this week.

Which locations will have Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

The first doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine are now making their way to some Kentucky independent pharmacies.

Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new search tool vaccinefinder.org, we found pharmacies in Somerset and Pikeville have the new vaccine in stock. Staff at Professional Pharmacy of Somerset say they’re booking appointments over the phone for the new vaccine. They will start administering those single-shot vaccinations beginning Friday.

The J&J vaccine will eventually be available at more than 100 independent pharmacies. It’s an easier-to-use shot that doesn’t require the same special equipment to keep it ultra cold like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

What are the side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the common side effects are pain, redness, and swelling in the arm where you got the shot.

Throughout the rest of your body, you could experience tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever, and nausea.

These side effects usually start within a day or two of getting the vaccine.

Side effects were more common in people 18 to 59 years old compared to people 60 years and older.

I’m in Phase 1C and registered for the vaccine at the same time as my wife who was in 1A. Now that Phase 1C is eligible, should I re-register at the place I first signed-up?

You should first reach out to the place you first registered.

In the meantime, searching online for an appointment elsewhere could also pay off. With more pharmacies now offering online scheduling for vaccinations and the state’s regional vaccination sites, it’s possible you’ll find an appointment sooner rather than later.

