Gov. Beshear reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases; 4.45% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,068 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 408,440 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.45 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 139 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 28 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 4,732.

As of Thursday, 645 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 172 are in the ICU, and 91 are on ventilators. At least 47,992 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor says as of next week, the state will have 567 total vaccine sites, which is up 157 from the past week. There will be 58 total regional sites, and 10 new Kroger sites will be added.

