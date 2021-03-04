United Way of the Bluegrass celebrates century of service with “Cheers to 100 Years” event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The United Way of the Bluegrass is celebrating 100 years of serving.

To celebrate their 100th birthday, they are hosting a virtual event, “Cheers to 100 Years!”, Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

It will include a virtual bourbon tasting event, a cocktail demonstration and entertainment by DJ, Johnnie Johnson.

