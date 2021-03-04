Ways to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flash Flooding lead to destruction in many areas across Eastern Kentucky. Many have lost their homes, cars, and personal belongings.

Here are a few ways you can help those flood victims:

Downtown Beattyville Alliance:

The Downtown Beattyville Alliance, which is a partnership between Beattyville Main Street and Beattyville/Lee County Tourism, created the “Love Local, Small Business Flood Relief Fund.”

Many of the downtown businesses, along with almost every building, were hit hard by the floods. Some businesses were destroyed. The funds collected will help with cleanup supplies, such as garbage bags, brooms, mops, garbage cans, dumpsters, cleaning solutions and other expenses related to flooding.

If you would like to help, you can send checks to Teresa Mays at P.O. Box 307, Beattyville, KY 41311 or Dedra Brandenburg at P.O. Box 738 Beattyville, KY 41311. Officials ask that you make checks payable to the Downtown Beattyville Alliance/Beattyville Main Street Love Local Fund. The Citizens Bank & Trust is also accepting donations once the bank reopens. You can also use PayPal.

Potter’s House Ministry:

Potter’s House Ministry is collecting donations for Breathitt County and the city of Jackson for the recent flood victims. Bring your “gently” used household items to the church Thursday, March 4, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Friday, March 5, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. These donations will be distributed to the people who lost everything in the flood waters by the local churches.

The church is located at 17 Walker Branch Road. The Vocational School is located on the hill above the church.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and Chad Warrix of the Troy Gentry Foundation:

In partnership with Chad Warrix (who is with Halfway to Hazard and The Troy Gentry Foundation) and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, the City of Hazard and Perry County have set up several locations where people can donate non-perishable food, supplies, clothes, furniture, etc.

Those locations are:

Perry County Schools Central Office

Kentucky Farm Bureau (Morton location)

Hazard High School

Appalachian ART Station

For monetary donations, you can donate to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and all Community Trust Banks in the region. You can donate to the foundation’s relief fund here. Donations will be collected for several weeks. For more information, you can call the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky at (606) 439-1357.

Operation UNITE:

UNITE launched a secure Flood Relief Fund on its website, OperationUNITE.org. The Flood Relief Fund will be used to purchase bottled water, cleaning supplies, and other necessities for Eastern Kentucky counties that have declared a state of emergency. Click here to donate. The donation page will state “General Fund,” but all donations will be used for flood relief.

Hazard Community & Technical College:

Hazard Community and Technical College is also accepting donations for families in need. They are accepting snacks, blankets, pillows, towels, water, etc. You can view the full list below along with the drop-off sites. The final date to drop off items is March 31st.

HCTC collects items for flood victims (HCTC)

Harlan County:

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley says the county will be collecting times to take to Lee and Breathitt Counties through Sunday. Items can be dropped off at the Harlan County Courthouse or Don’s Super Saver in Harlan or Tri-City Senior Citizens Center in Cumberland.

These items are immediate needs for flood victims:

Cleaning Supplies

Water (Gallon Jugs or Bottled)

Mops

Brooms

Shovels

Toiletries

Paper Goods

Garbage Bags

Garbage Cans

Gloves

Mosley said several people will be leaving for Breathitt County on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to deliver water that the county had left over from a disaster last year. Mosley also said he signed an interlocal agreement with Lee County to assist with road repairs. Two road department employees, Lawrence Creech and Jared Long from Harlan County Road Department, have volunteered to go to Lee County/Beattyville Thursday morning to assist for the next several days in repairing roads to help get citizens the emergent repairs they need.

“Outlaw State of Mind”:

Country music artist and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is also helping flood victims. His charitable fund “Outlaw State of Mind” is auctioning bottles of an exclusive bourbon. Buffalo Trace Distillery released a “Bottle in Bond Day” commemorative edition of E.H. Taylor, Jr. single barrel. The money from the auction will be used to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. It will also help people in Texas recovering from the winter storms. Click here for more information.

Southeast Kentucky Flood Relief Fund:

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created the Southeast Kentucky Flood Relief Fund is designed to provide direct assistance to individuals through direct grants and a partnership with the American Red Cross, communities and businesses through the Appalachian Impact Fund and our Community Affiliates, and for family farms through the Central Appalachia Family Farm Fund and Community Farm Alliance.

Donations can be made to SEKY Flood Relief at any Community Trust Bank location.

Checks can be mailed directly to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky at 420 Main St., Hazard, KY 41701. Please indicate flood relief on your check.

You can also give online at: www.appalachianky.org or bit.ly/SEKYFloodRelief

Funds can also be dropped off at all Community Trust Bank Locations.

To donate items:

Items can be dropped off at-

612 Main Street, the ArtStation,

157 Bulldog Lane, Hazard High School

315 Park Ave, Perry County Schools Central Office

318 Morton Blvd., Kentucky Farm Bureau, Janet Smith Agency

Needed items include:

Cleaning supplies

Bleach

First Aid Supplies

Garbage Bags

Gloves

Buckets

Mops

Brooms

Shovels

Non perishable food

Dog and Cat food

Gallons of water

Personal hygiene products

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

For Assistance:

If you are in an emergency situation, please contact the local authorities as soon as possible.

If you are in need of direct assistance and help with clean-up, please contact our partners at Eastern Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross, 1-800-RedCross. You will be connected with local assistance.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky will also be administering grants directly to individuals. Please contact us with your name, email address, and phone number. We are still finalizing the process, but once the grant application has been released we will send you a copy to fill out and submit. Our number is 606-439-1357.

UK Extenstion:

The University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service is collecting items and providing relief efforts for Kentuckians impacted by recent floods.

The Wolfe County Extension office is serving as the collection site for Eastern Kentucky counties impacted by flooding. On campus, extension will collect supplies at the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment’s Agriculture Distribution Center.

Extension is accepting the following items: water (gallon jugs and bottles), gloves (work and latex), bleach, cleaning supplies, trash bags, paper towels, laundry detergent, personal hygiene items, toilet paper, air mattresses, hand sanitizer, masks, buckets, mops, push brooms, trash cans, tarps, baby wipes, paper plates, plastic utensils, washcloths, towels, tarps, sponges/scouring pads/brushes, dish soap, plastic totes, spray bottles and gift cards. They are also accepting the following items for farmers: fencing materials, hay and livestock feed.

Individuals interested in donating items can drop them off at the Wolfe County Extension office, located at 20 N. Washington St. in Campton. Items are also being accepted on the UK campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4 and 5 at the Agriculture Distribution Center, 229 Stadium View Drive, Lexington.

Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management:

Monetary donations can be made to Johnson County Long-Term Recovery and mailed to Johnson County Fiscal Court at P.O. BOX 868, Paintsville, Kentucky 41240. Checks can also be dropped off at the courthouse at 230 Court Street, Paintsville, Kentucky.

If you have any questions, please call Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie at 606-789-2550.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.