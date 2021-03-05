Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Seasonable Chill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning and Happy Friday, everyone. We’ve made it to the end of the first week of March and temperatures are on the chillier side. A seasonable chill is in town for the weekend as high pressure dominates in from the northeast. Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures starting in the 20′s and slowly getting into the mid 40′s. This weekend looks very similar to today, but with a nice spring preview ahead. Over the weekend skies stay sunny and that holds through the weekend as lows drop into the 20s. Highs are in the 40s for Saturday, but recover into the 50s for Sunday.

If you thought this week was nice, next week will start off with some spring fever. Temperatures will climb into the 60′s and even some 70′s are possible mid week. Conditions are still on the drier side as southerly air moves in. Our next chance for showers/storms is possible mid week next week, but again is just something we are watching. Enjoy today and the rest of your weekend!

Flood update: the Kentucky River at Frankfort is almost at crest height, and farther down the river in the counties of Fayette, Madison, Clark, and Estill, the river is falling significantly.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.