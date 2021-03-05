Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice Weather Rolls On

By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the end of the first week of March as we continue with a colder setup. It’s a seasonable brand of chill in town for the weekend as high pressure noses in from the northeast. Beyond that, a case of spring fever is on the way for next week.

Temps out there today are in the 40s for many, but a few 50s show up in the west. Our skies stay sunny and that holds through the weekend as lows drop into the 20s. Highs are in the 40s for Saturday but recover into the 50s for Sunday.

Next week sees temps heading back into the 60s and should make a run at 70 on more than one occasion. A few showers and strong storms may show up by the end of the week as this pattern begins to break down.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Pennington
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
Police say Officer Johnson avoided serious because of his new trauma plate, which the...
Georgetown officer stabbed in the chest; police say brand-new trauma plate saved his life
Jesse Averitt
UK nursing student killed in Lexington drive-by shooting
An opening date has been set for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington.
Grand opening date announced for new Lexington entertainment complex
According to the Mercer County Fire Department, the fire started outside, near the store’s tire...
Harrodsburg Walmart back open after fire near tire center

Latest News

g
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Seasonable Chill
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice and Chilly This Weekend
The pattern stays dry through next week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will warm to late spring levels.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Dry skies with plenty of sunshine