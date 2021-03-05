Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice Weather Rolls On

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the end of the first week of March as we continue with a colder setup. It’s a seasonable brand of chill in town for the weekend as high pressure noses in from the northeast. Beyond that, a case of spring fever is on the way for next week.

Temps out there today are in the 40s for many, but a few 50s show up in the west. Our skies stay sunny and that holds through the weekend as lows drop into the 20s. Highs are in the 40s for Saturday but recover into the 50s for Sunday.

Next week sees temps heading back into the 60s and should make a run at 70 on more than one occasion. A few showers and strong storms may show up by the end of the week as this pattern begins to break down.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.