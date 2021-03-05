Advertisement

Emergency management officials working on flooding damage assessments in hard-hit Estill County

By Grace Finerman
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Countless areas have been impacted by this week’s flooding.

One place that was hit especially hard is Estill County. The flooding closed down roads and left many with their homes and businesses underwater.

According to the deputy director of Estill County Emergency Management, Lucas Barnes two main highways were shut down for a significant period of time, Kentucky 52 and Kentucky 89.

Barnes says approximately 200 to 250 structures have been damaged.

He says explains the initial clean-up will take a few weeks, but that’s just the start. He says there will be long-term impacts.

This weekend’s priority is damage assessments, which involve going to impacted neighborhoods to survey who still needs help. Then, Barnes says there will be a better idea of where to send donations and volunteers.

“Our community comes together every time something like this takes place,” Barnes said. “We live in my opinion in the best place in the United States for that. It’s been amazing the amount of donations that have come in and the volunteers that have already said they will help or are currently helping.”

Barnes says one thing they’re hoping to do, coordinate these donations and volunteers. He says if you’re interested in helping out, you can find more information on the Estill County Emergency Management Facebook page.

You can also go there to report any damages due to the flooding.

Barnes says only a handful of roads are still impassable.

