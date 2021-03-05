Franklin Co. emergency director gives advice for flooding victims needing federal aid

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - If you or someone you know is one of the thousands of Kentuckians recovering from flood damage, help is out there.

Once the flood waters recede, the cleanup can begin. But once the damage is revealed what will it cost to fix and do you have the money for repairs?

Some people don’t have flood insurance. The good news is Governor Andy Beshear has asked President Joe Biden for help, but Kentucky is waiting for that declaration.

If federal dollars flow into the commonwealth like the those flood waters, it could be great news for high water victims.

“If you have insurance you need to contact your insurance carrier first, whether it’s flood insurance or not, and then you have to see where that takes you,” said Tom Russell, the director of emergency management in Franklin County.

During a declaration, FEMA will cover what insurance won’t. He also says take pictures of your valuables, preferably before the storm damage comes.

“Obviously I can get the pictures after the event but the before helps strengthen your case for individuals or for FEMA reimbursement,” Russell said.

The website for Kentucky Emergency Management can answer most of your questions about assistance on housing and small business repair. Also, the state has organized free help for drywall, flooring, and fallen tree removal.

Douglas McGaughey may need some of that help. Flood waters have raised his Frankfort marina 40 feet.

“I’m just lucky it didn’t come up any more,” McGaughey said.

His house has flooded in the past. He says if we get the presidential disaster declaration, FEMA will be quick to help.

“I got my check that day. They wrote me a check that day when my house flooded down there in Shore Acres. They were right there,” McGaughey said.

His advice is don’t take a check from FEMA too quick. Wait until you’ve seen the entire damages. McGaughey says he could’ve gotten $15,000 more.

The Kentucky Floods Cleanup hotline is 1-800-451-1954.

