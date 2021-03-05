Advertisement

Georgetown officer stabbed in the chest; police say brand-new trauma plate saved his life

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgetown police officer escaped serious injury after being stabbed in the chest.

According to police, it happened Thursday at an apartment complex in the area of Post Oak Path.

Police say Officer Michael Johnson was dispatched to a “juvenile problem.” They say someone was throwing canned goods at other people in the complex.

When Officer Johnson got there he was directed to a specific apartment.

While knocking on the apartment door, police say the door was rapidly opened from inside and Officer Johnson was stabbed in the chest with a knife by 24-year-old Nicolas DiMarco.

Nicolas DiMarco, 24.
Nicolas DiMarco, 24.(Scott County Detention Center)

Police say DiMarco gave no warning of the attack.

After stabbing the officer, police DiMarco went back into the apartment.

Police say Officer Johnson avoided serious because of his new trauma plate, which the department had issued to all of its officers just two days prior.

Officer Johnson ordered DiMarco to surrender the knife, which he eventually did, and he was taken into custody.

DiMarco is in the Scott County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder of a police officer and assault.

