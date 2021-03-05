Advertisement

Georgia eliminates Kentucky in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

Rhyne Howard had 33 points for the Wildcats in Friday’s loss.
Georgia head coach Joni Taylor talks to Georgia guard Gabby Connally (2) during a free throw...
Georgia head coach Joni Taylor talks to Georgia guard Gabby Connally (2) during a free throw attempt against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WKYT) - Despite 33 points from Rhyne Howard, No. 5 seed Kentucky lost to No. 4 seed Georgia 78-66 Friday afternoon in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs opened the game on a 15-2 run and never looked back. Maya Caldwell and Jenna Staiti combined for 40 points for Georgia. The Bulldogs will face No. 1 seed Texas A&M on Saturday at 4:00 in the semifinals.

Kentucky will now await its seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats trailed the Bulldogs 35-20 at halftime. Chasity Patterson was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 11 points.

