Georgia eliminates Kentucky in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WKYT) - Despite 33 points from Rhyne Howard, No. 5 seed Kentucky lost to No. 4 seed Georgia 78-66 Friday afternoon in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs opened the game on a 15-2 run and never looked back. Maya Caldwell and Jenna Staiti combined for 40 points for Georgia. The Bulldogs will face No. 1 seed Texas A&M on Saturday at 4:00 in the semifinals.

Kentucky will now await its seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats trailed the Bulldogs 35-20 at halftime. Chasity Patterson was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 11 points.

