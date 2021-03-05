Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 920 new COVID-19 cases; 4.25% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 920 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 409,345 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.25 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 143 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 22 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 4,754.

As of Friday, 606 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 179 are in the ICU, and 76 are on ventilators. At least 48,038 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Team Kentucky should be so proud of the progress we’ve made against this virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got to keep up our commitment to each other until we reach the finish line – on COVID-19, and in recovering from other emergencies our state has experienced, like the ice storm and record flooding we’ve seen in recent weeks. No matter the challenge, our people come together to get through it.”

