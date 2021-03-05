Harrodsburg Walmart closes for cleanup after fire near tire center

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a fire near the Harrodsburg Walmart Friday morning fire.

According to the Mercer County Fire Department, the fire started outside, near the store’s tire center. They say some smoke got into the store which caused the store’s fire alarm to go off.

The building was then evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

We’re told the store will be closed for a few hours while a cleaning crew comes in to clean up.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.