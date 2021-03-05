Advertisement

Holding to faith through the flood: Floyd County church cleaning up facilities after weekend storm

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The congregation at First Assembly of God is assembling this week, but not for church services.

With the recent flooding in Floyd County, the church saw around four feet of water in its main building and two feet in the youth center across from the church, ruining carpet, pews, and many different items.

“It’s a helpless feeling,” said Pastor Ray Davis.

Davis watched with his wife Holly as the floodwaters poured into the buildings Monday, waiting for the levels to drop so the work could begin.

“Really, there’s not anything you can do,” he said. ”You just kind of stand and watch and take pictures.“

Flooding is nothing new for the church since members say it has seen its share of water over the years. But the youth center, which just opened in 2019, was an unexpected hit.

“We no more than got it open and then the pandemic hit. Now it had two-foot of water, so we’ve gotta clean that up too,” said Davis.

However, members say cleaning up and carrying on are more important than commiserating.

”God takes care of it,” said board member Mack Martin. “We clean up, something good comes out of it, and we go on.”

And even in a disaster, Davis is always looking for ways God can work. So the congregation carries on in faith- even through the flood.

“For every setback, God has a major comeback,” Davis said.

