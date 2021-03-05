Advertisement

Kentucky Baptist Relief helping with disaster cleanup around the state

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of volunteers is helping people recover from the ice storm in southern Kentucky.

Kentucky Baptist Relief has crews all over southern Lincoln County on Friday where the ice storm caused a lot of trees to come down.

Just over a dozen men and women are volunteering their time to cut trees and remove debris.

This is work these people are used to doing after high profile floods, hurricanes and tornadoes all over the United States, and really the world.

Recently they’ve been to Texas, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, and in other states, where hurricanes have wreaked havoc. Friday, their assignment is almost in their backyard.

“It’s just such a rewarding experience for all of us,” said volunteer Nick Carton. “A lot of people don’t understand. We get more of a blessing by doing this than the homeowners receive by us coming.”

Not long after their work is done here, on Saturday, they will quickly shift to mud-out work. That’s when they go into flooded homes and prepare them to dry out.

Kentucky Baptist says they will likely get help from other states once their flood recovery work starts.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

