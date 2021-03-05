Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 3/7: Congressman Andy Barr

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Congressman Andy Barr.

Congressman Barr, who represents central Kentucky in Washington, and was re-elected in November.

2021 has already been eventful in our nation’s Capitol, starting with the attack on the seat of government on Jan. 6. Legislation has also been passed to deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic, that includes $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans, but it was passed without a single Republican vote.

We’ll talk with Congressman Barr about what he thinks a relief bill should’ve looked like.

A minimum wage hike proposal is still in the works. Barr also recently introduced the CAROL Act—that’s short for Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy. It’s named after his late wife who died of a heart ailment at age 39.

And we’re coming off a very rough stretch of weather in Kentucky from ice storms, to flooding and there is a request going to Washington for two federal disaster declarations.

