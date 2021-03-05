Lexington Legends make donation to food drive

Advertisement

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends are helping people struggling during the pandemic.

Immanuel Baptist Church is holding the ‘Give From the Heart’ food drive.

Big ‘L,’ the mascot, made an appearance to deliver the Legends’ donation.

The food is going to more than 500 families in the city, hard hit by COVID-19.

The Legends’ president and CEO says helping people like this is part of their mission.

Anyone can donate to the food drive at this link.

