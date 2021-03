LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has partnered with PrepSpin to provide high school sports viewing to a larger audience.

No. 1 LexCath meets Dunbar at 5:30 p.m., who lost 69-67 to the Knights February 25th while No. 2 North Laurel plays Ashland, which finished 2020 with a 33-0 record. That game tips off at 8:00.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.