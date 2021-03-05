Advertisement

NFL hires first Black female game official, Maia Chaka

‘I am honored to be selected as an NFL official’
Field judge Steve Currie, left, and line judge Maia Chaka talk between plays while officiating...
Field judge Steve Currie, left, and line judge Maia Chaka talk between plays while officiating an NCAA college football game between Washington and North Dakota Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Seattle.(Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has hired Maia Chaka as the first Black female official in league history. She will work games during the 2021 season.

“I am honored to be selected as an NFL official,” Chaka said. “But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture.”

Chaka enters the NFL after working in the Pac-12 and Conference USA. She was selected in 2014 for the NFL’s Officiating Development Program, which identifies college officiating talent with the goal of showing them some of the same experiences as NFL officials before determining if they have the ability to succeed as an NFL official.

“Maia’s years of hard work, dedication and perseverance — including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program — have earned her a position as an NFL official,” said Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field.”

A graduate of Norfolk State, Chaka earned her bachelor’s in education in 2006. She is a health and physical education teacher in the Virginia Beach public school system.

The NFL did not specify which officiating position she will work.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Averitt
UK nursing student killed in Lexington drive-by shooting
John Pennington
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon
An opening date has been set for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington.
Grand opening date announced for new Lexington entertainment complex
The sheriff’s office says the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000 block of...
Woman killed in Laurel County house fire
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases; 4.45% positivity rate

Latest News

A home in Los Angeles looks like a junkyard, packed with so much stuff. The city is trying to...
An extremely messy yard frustrated neighbors for years in Los Angeles, but change may be coming
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in George Floyd’s death
Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.
Ex-chief: Dallas cop kept on job to not tip him off to probe
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bobby McCulley took his daughter, Zoe Page Hurst...
St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe
Pope Francis and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi meet at Baghdad International Airport...
Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic